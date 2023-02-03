SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.4 %

HPP opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

