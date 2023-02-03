SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,206 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,777,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,135,000 after acquiring an additional 92,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,830,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,608,000 after buying an additional 100,773 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2,209.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,849,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after buying an additional 1,769,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after buying an additional 91,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,467,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,251,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Insider Activity

Patterson Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCO opened at $31.03 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Articles

