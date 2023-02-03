SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,474 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Hyliion by 69.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter worth $15,785,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Hyliion by 98.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 153,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hyliion by 11.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyliion by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,928,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 112,715 shares during the period. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hyliion from $3.00 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Hyliion Trading Up 2.2 %

Hyliion stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $672.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.47. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 12,683.48% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hyliion

In other Hyliion news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,435 shares in the company, valued at $179,463.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dennis M. Gallagher purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,468.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 42,150 shares of company stock valued at $130,240. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

Featured Articles

