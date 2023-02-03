SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 34,621 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $167,789.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

fuboTV Trading Up 7.8 %

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $593.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.44.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 56.69% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%. The firm had revenue of $224.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.89.

About fuboTV

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.