SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 6,373 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of RXRX opened at $9.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of -0.32. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 860.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 141,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 203,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,514,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 322,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,427,260 and sold 179,905 shares valued at $1,642,155. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

