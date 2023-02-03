SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 21,026 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 57.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,472.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,472.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 26,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $285,882.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,453.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock worth $549,803. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $483.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

