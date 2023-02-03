SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,058 The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 94,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares worth $1,286,901. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.