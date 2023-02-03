SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMGN opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.23. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $22.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

