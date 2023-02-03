SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 13,319 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancorp by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $34.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bancorp

Several research firms have issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

