SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,426 Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $33.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Mid Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.