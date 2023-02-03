SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.5% during the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

GLDD stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $158.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.00 million.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

