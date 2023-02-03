SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Titan Machinery in the second quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 81.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $44.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $45.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $668.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.00 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 4.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Titan Machinery in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

