SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,399 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 124,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 23,606 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $703.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

