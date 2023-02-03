SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 28,716 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,716 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after purchasing an additional 530,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 29.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 155,476 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Kymera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 334.72%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 22,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $660,867.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at $74,477,002.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 22,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,491,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 696,726 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,722. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

