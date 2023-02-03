SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 289,223 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,223 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 80.1% during the second quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,588,857 shares of company stock valued at $63,670,284. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

Shares of PINS opened at $29.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.77 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

