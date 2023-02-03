SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,191 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $89,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

About Customers Bancorp

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.57. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.