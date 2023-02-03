SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,869 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Gentherm by 5,247.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gentherm news, CAO Breisacher Nicholas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $30,012.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $123,649.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Yijing Brentano sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $77,235.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,204.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,838 shares of company stock worth $207,271. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.19. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $92.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $332.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

