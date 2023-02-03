SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 993 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIN. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,465,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after buying an additional 159,855 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 300,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,569,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE DIN opened at $80.72 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.47.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.11 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 38.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $97,398.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dine Brands Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

