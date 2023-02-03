SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,572,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BOC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Omaha to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Omaha from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Boston Omaha Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.97 million, a P/E ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. Boston Omaha Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

