SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,535 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.38. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

