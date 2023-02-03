SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 95.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 102,789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,124,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,638,000 after purchasing an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,728,000 after purchasing an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 702.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

