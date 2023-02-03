SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,532 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

TMHC opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $37.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,519 shares of company stock worth $7,696,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

