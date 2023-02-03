SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,631 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $72.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

