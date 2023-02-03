SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 63,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VSH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

