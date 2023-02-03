Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stake Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after buying an additional 84,283 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.4 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.22. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

