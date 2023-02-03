Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,903.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.6% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 175,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,752,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $636,635,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,924.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 40,173 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,848.8% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 34,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $107.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $149.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

