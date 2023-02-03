Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,612 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 106,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $68,393,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $41,835,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $38,974,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,118,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO opened at $68.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.15. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $250.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

