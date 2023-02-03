SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SITM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $130.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.44 and a beta of 1.88. SiTime has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.03 million. SiTime had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 3.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $34,713.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,092,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,137 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in SiTime by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after purchasing an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after purchasing an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 61.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

