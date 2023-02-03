SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SMART Global by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.03. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.34. The company has a market cap of $923.48 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. SMART Global had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,090 shares of company stock valued at $206,121 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMART Global Profile

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.