Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $10.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 249,869 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,971 in the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Snap by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

