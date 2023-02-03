Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 278.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SLGL opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.11 million, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.30. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

