Solstein Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.25.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $149.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.65.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

