SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Cut to $91.00

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. SouthState has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $294,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SouthState by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

