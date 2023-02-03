Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,878 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.