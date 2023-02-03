SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stock Position Trimmed by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 65,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 36,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,527.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

FEZ stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.