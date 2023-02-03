SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,729.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $93.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $96.80.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

