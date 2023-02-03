SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XHS opened at $94.24 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $103.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.