SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 433.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,090,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,336,000 after buying an additional 886,186 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME opened at $58.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $66.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

