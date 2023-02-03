SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells $4,111,127.85 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $142.98 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,013,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,923,000 after buying an additional 87,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,006,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,056,000 after buying an additional 51,388 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPS Commerce Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

