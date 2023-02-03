Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the first quarter worth $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Squarespace in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.24 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

