SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $62.49 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

