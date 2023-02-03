Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Standex International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 47.1% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Standex International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Standex International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standex International

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,639.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $92,535.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,106 shares of company stock worth $430,004 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Standex International Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $120.87 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a one year low of $79.02 and a one year high of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.00.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Further Reading

