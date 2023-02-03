State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

Shares of STT opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 417.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 104,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

