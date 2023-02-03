State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.
State Street Stock Performance
Shares of STT opened at $92.37 on Wednesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average is $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.