Stephen Cohen Sells 1,149 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %
BLK opened at $770.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $726.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $678.95. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $824.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.
BLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.
