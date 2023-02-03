Steven A. Miron Buys 2,500 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $412.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $367.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $621.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.