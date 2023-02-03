StockNews.com Downgrades Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to Hold

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 3.4 %

ALK stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.