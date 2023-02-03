Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Stride by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Stride by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 35,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,438,650.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,920 shares in the company, valued at $20,889,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 8,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $331,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,363.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stride stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.66 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Stride had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $458.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

