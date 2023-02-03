Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Shares Down 3.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$13.00 to C$12.00. The company traded as low as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.40. 100,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 528,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SPB. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. ATB Capital increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.10.

Superior Plus Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5347162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

