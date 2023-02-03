Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 3,400 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.5% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $365.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.77.

MSFT stock opened at $264.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.14 and a 200-day moving average of $249.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

