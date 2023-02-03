swisspartners Ltd. Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

swisspartners Ltd. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.3% of swisspartners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. swisspartners Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.81.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

